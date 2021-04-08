NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Trade Marcus Morris, Patrick Beverley, Terance Mann & Draft Pick For D'Angelo Russell

Despite the successful acquisition of Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks before the 2021 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers are still expected to seek a major backcourt upgrade in the 2021 offseason. Rondo may still be capable of summoning Playoff Rondo, but he's clearly not the long-term answer that the Clippers are looking for at the starting point guard position.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, several quality floor generals are expected to be available on the trade and free agency market.