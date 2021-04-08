Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Trade Marcus Morris, Patrick Beverley, Terance Mann & Draft Pick For D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell dribbling the ball
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Despite the successful acquisition of Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks before the 2021 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers are still expected to seek a major backcourt upgrade in the 2021 offseason. Rondo may still be capable of summoning Playoff Rondo, but he's clearly not the long-term answer that the Clippers are looking for at the starting point guard position.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, several quality floor generals are expected to be available on the trade and free agency market.

Clippers Could Target D'Angelo Russell In 2021 Offseason

D'Angelo Russell making plays for the Timberwolves
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

One of the potential trade targets for the Clippers in the 2021 offseason is D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Clippers to acquire Russell from the Timberwolves. In the proposed trade scenario, the Clippers would offer a package that includes Marcus Morris Sr., Patrick Beverley, Terance Mann, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Russell.

D'Angelo Russell Solves Clippers' Point Guard Problem

Russell may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past two years, but when he's 100 percent healthy, he would be a great addition to the Clippers. His arrival in Los Angeles would immediately address their major backcourt problem. Aside from being a very reliable scoring option, Russell would also give the Clippers an incredible playmaker, perimeter defender, and three-point shooter.

This season, the former No. 2 overall pick is averaging 19.4 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Clippers Could Form Own 'Big Three' Next Season

The successful acquisition of Russell would enable the Clippers to create their own "Big Three" with George and Leonard in the 2021-22 NBA season. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Russell would be an intriguing fit alongside the two ball-dominant superstars in Los Angeles.

Having a third star like Russell would be beneficial for George and Leonard since he could help them ease the loads on their shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking. If they mesh well on the court, the "Big Three" of Russell, George, and Leonard could beat any powerhouse team in a best-of-seven series.

Why The Timberwolves Would Make The Trade

Trading Russell for Morris, Beverley, Mann, and draft pick would make sense for the Timberwolves, especially if they still want to become competitive in the Western Conference instead of undergoing a full-scale rebuild.

"For the T-Wolves, they would not get much value in terms of draft assets from this deal with the Clippers, but Marcus Morris Sr. could definitely make an impact for this young team, as could veteran guard Pat Beverley," Siegel wrote. "Not to mention, Terance Mann is a great young talent that is starting to find his footing in the league."

