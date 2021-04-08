Ashley Alexiss Looks Sinfully Sexy In Lace Teddy & Fishnets

Ashley Alexiss stunned fans with a bombshell lingerie look in a recent update shared to Instagram on Tuesday, April 6. The voluptuous blonde displayed her curvaceous figure in a sexy lace teddy that flaunted her ample cleavage. She posed seductively on a turquoise glass surface that made it seem like she was floating in an azure pool, driving followers into a frenzy with her incredible curves.

The snapshot was taken by Ashley's husband Travis Yohe, as suggested by a tag on the photo. As devoted followers are well aware, Travis is the photographer behind many of the pics that the model shares on her page, and her audience never fails to give him the recognition he deserves.