Ashley Alexiss Looks Sinfully Sexy In Lace Teddy & Fishnets

Ashley Alexiss walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Ashley Alexiss stunned fans with a bombshell lingerie look in a recent update shared to Instagram on Tuesday, April 6. The voluptuous blonde displayed her curvaceous figure in a sexy lace teddy that flaunted her ample cleavage. She posed seductively on a turquoise glass surface that made it seem like she was floating in an azure pool, driving followers into a frenzy with her incredible curves. 

The snapshot was taken by Ashley's husband Travis Yohe, as suggested by a tag on the photo. As devoted followers are well aware, Travis is the photographer behind many of the pics that the model shares on her page, and her audience never fails to give him the recognition he deserves. 

Sensuous In Black Lace

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model seduced the camera in a purple one-piece that hugged her figure closely, emphasizing her waist and sinuous attributes. 

The garment was decorated with an elegant dark floral print, which matched that on the wide black lace trim adorning the plunging neckline. Likewise, her hips and thighs were highlighted by lace trimmings that embellished the leg openings.  

Ashley further accentuated her shapely pins with diaphanous fishnet stockings, which sported chic solid bands that drew the eye to her bodacious thighs.  

Sultry Pose

The babe showed off the stockings as she posed with both knees gracefully raised. She delicately arched her feet and crossed one arm over her waist, lifting her other elbow in the air. She wasn't wearing any shoes and gave fans a peek at her pink pedicure. 

Ashley placed her open palm on her head as if to brush back her highlighted locks, which spilled all around her on the shimmering glassy backdrop. She closed her eyes and showed off a beaming smile, displaying her perfect, pearly-white teeth. 

The picture was taken from a high angle that perfectly captured Ashley's alluring hourglass shape. It offered a great view of the plummeting neckline, which extended past her chest, teasing her midriff in addition to exposing her busty cleavage. Fans could also notice her shiny navel piercing, which was visible through the sheer teddy.

Compliments Pouring In

The fishnets were from Glamory Hosiery. Ashley made sure to tag the brand in the photo for anyone wanting to pick up a pair. Fans were also curious about the maker of the lingerie, although their query remained unanswered at the time of writing.

Followers fell in love with the seductive look and filled the comments section with purple and black hearts. Many piled on the praise, complimenting Ashley's beauty. Others directed their remarks at her outfit. 

"Thigh highs made my day," said one person.

"Beautiful outfit on a beautiful human," chimed in another admirer.

 

Killing The Caption

Ashley is known for her sassy and witty captions, and this latest update was no exception. The bubbly Bostonian accompanied her post with a humorous message that left fans in stitches.

"Unfortunately, I cannot take on any unpaid work to help you make money at this time.... Thanks for thinking of me though"

While some were outraged at the thought that the model could ever receive such a treatment, most followers took Ashley's words in the spirit they were intended.

"But think of the exposure," commented one Instagram user, followed by a string of LOL emoji. "I am often askedam often asked to do unpaid work for exposure 'we'll get your name out there' and I have to explain that unfortunately my mortgage provider doesn't take exposure," continued the message. 

 

