Heather Graham looked half her age while strutting her stuff in a black bikini. The 51-year-old Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me star was clearly feeling herself as she turned a dock into her own personal runway. Her Instagram followers could not believe that she's been on this Earth over half a century after seeing how gorgeous she looked.

In a video that she posted to her IG account on Wednesday, Graham worked her mojo while one of her friends hyped her up from behind the camera.