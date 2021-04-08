Khloe Kardashian Clears The Air About THAT Bikini Photo She Wanted Removed From The Internet

Khloe Kardashian has been making headlines all week after Page Six reported that her team tried to have a private bikini photo of the star removed from the internet. The story was picked up by numerous publications, including The BBC and The Daily Mail, which posted the "unflattering" snap -- un unfiltered, unretouched picture of Khloe in a leopard-print bikini.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has since come under fire for trying to get rid of the picture, which Page Six confirmed was authentic and which showed Khloe standing by a pool with her phone in hand.

While Khloe's Instagram fans are used to seeing her flawless figure showcased on social media, the snap in question showed a different image of that star, in which her body was less toned than in the pictures she usually posts online or associates with her marketing campaigns.