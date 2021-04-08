Trending Stories
Khloe Kardashian Clears The Air About THAT Bikini Photo She Wanted Removed From The Internet

Khloe Kardashian wears a cut-out one-shoulder gown at an event.
Gettyimages | Vivien Killilea
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Khloe Kardashian has been making headlines all week after Page Six reported that her team tried to have a private bikini photo of the star removed from the internet. The story was picked up by numerous publications, including The BBC and The Daily Mail, which posted the "unflattering" snap -- un unfiltered, unretouched picture of Khloe in a leopard-print bikini. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has since come under fire for trying to get rid of the picture, which Page Six confirmed was authentic and which showed Khloe standing by a pool with her phone in hand. 

While Khloe's Instagram fans are used to seeing her flawless figure showcased on social media, the snap in question showed a different image of that star, in which her body was less toned than in the pictures she usually posts online or associates with her marketing campaigns.

 

Khloe Is Speaking Out 

After a few days of silence -- the photo was leaked online over the weekend -- Khloe finally decided to speak out on the matter. The Good American founder took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to clear the air the best way she knew how, by uploading a couple of videos to prove that her body "isn't photoshopped."

Khloe shared a short clip taken in the bathroom mirror, in which she wore nothing but panties. Covering her bare chest with her hand, she showed off her tight abs and then turned sideways to display her chiseled waist and rounded posterior. 

Going Live On Instagram To Make Her Point 

The upload also included a video from a live stream that Khloe did on Instagram to make her point. In the clip, the 36-year-old celebrity wore a baggy sweatshirt, which she pulled up to expose her sculpted midsection.

Khloe eventually took her top off altogether, showing off her fit figure in a black sports bra. She also pulled her sweatpants down slightly to showcase her trim tummy, which was highlighted by the spaghetti straps of a revealing bikini bottom that stretched high on her hips. 

Just like in the previous clip, Khloe turned her side to the camera to show her unedited body from more than one angle, revealing the leopard-print design of her cheeky bottoms. 

Opening Up About Body Image Struggles

The KUWTK star accompanied the post with a long, heart-felt message in which she opened up about her body image struggles and the "impossible standards" that the public has set for her.

"The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working to hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared - no matter who you are."

Khloe got very candid about being made to feel "unattractive" by some of the unkind remarks that have been made about her over the years, which she listed in the message, as well as about the toll of living under constant public scrutiny. 

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," Khloe wrote in the message that spanned four slides.  

Khloe Talks Filters & Photo Edits 

The businesswoman and TV personality didn't shy away from discussing her use of photo edits as well as filters and flattering lighting. Khloe said she loved all those things and would continue to use them "unapologetically" to "present myself to the world the way I want to be seen," the same way she uses makeup or has her nails done. 

"My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore."

According to Page Six, Khloe's unretouched bikini photo was leaked by mistake by an assistant and immediately went viral. The snap was posted on Twitter and Reddit and has since been taken down from many platforms "under legal threats."  

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement.

"Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

 

