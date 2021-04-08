NBA Rumors: Analyst Reveals Why Celtics Declined To Trade Gordon Hayward For Myles Turner

Since losing Al Horford, the Boston Celtics have been active on the market, searching for a defensive-minded big man. The Celtics may have successfully acquired Tristan Thompson in the 2020 free agency but with his current performance, he's clearly not the player that would help the Celtics fill the Horford-sized hole in their frontcourt.

However, had they made a different decision in the 2020 offseason, the Celtics could have a gotten a young and promising big man who possessed a similar skillset as Horford in Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.