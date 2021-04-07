Nicole Scherzinger Busts Out Latex Bra Before 'Masked Singer'

Nicole Scherzinger was barely contained in a sexy checkered, all-tight latex getup ahead of tonight's airing of The Masked Singer. The former Pussycat Doll and reality judge made sure all eyes were on her with an Instagram update just hours before the Fox-aired series, and it was one eye-popping set of photos from the 42-year-old. Nicole, who got fans geared up for the Wednesday TV airing, went '90s Clueless style in her red elbow gloves, flared-waist skirt, and little bra, and it was more skin than fabric. Check it out below.