National Archives Will Make Donald Trump's Deleted Tweets Publicly Available

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) will make former President Donald Trump's deleted tweets available to the American public.

In a statement supplied to Fox News, the agency confirmed that is working together with Twitter to ensure the former president's tweets are preserved for the historical record.

Social media companies permanently banned Trump from their platforms earlier this year, accusing him of encouraging violence and inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

NARA has worked closely with Twitter and other social media platforms for years.