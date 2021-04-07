John Boehner Slams Donald Trump, Says GOP Has Been Taken Over By 'Whack Jobs'

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner wrote in his new book that the Republican Party has been taken over by "whack jobs."

According to The New York Times, which published excerpts of On the House: A Washington Memoir, the former lawmaker decried the current state of the Republican Party and ripped into former President Donald Trump.

Boehner suggested that the GOP changed for the worse under Trump, blaming the former commander-in-chief for the fact that the party has been taken over by its most radical elements.