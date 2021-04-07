Eminem's Daughter Guarantees Caffeination In Apple Bottom Jeans

Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is on her second cup of coffee in tight, apple bottom jeans, and Instagram is loving it. The influencer and daughter to 48-year-old rap superstar Eminem is fast-rising as she fires up her TikTok, but it was back to the 'Gram on Wednesday as the Michigan-based star posted stunning iced coffee snaps. Hailie, followed by 2.1 million, was showing off her killer figure and knack for engaging captions, with the very Instagrammable coffee trend also used. Check it out below.