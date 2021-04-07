Trending Stories
Eminem's Daughter Guarantees Caffeination In Apple Bottom Jeans

Hailie Jade hat car selfie
HailieJade/Instagram
Eminem
Rebecca Cukier

Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is on her second cup of coffee in tight, apple bottom jeans, and Instagram is loving it. The influencer and daughter to 48-year-old rap superstar Eminem is fast-rising as she fires up her TikTok, but it was back to the 'Gram on Wednesday as the Michigan-based star posted stunning iced coffee snaps. Hailie, followed by 2.1 million, was showing off her killer figure and knack for engaging captions, with the very Instagrammable coffee trend also used. Check it out below.

Getting Her Caffeine On

Hailie Jade by a car in winter
HailieJade/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Hailie, who regularly features a takeout coffee cup in her street shots, had today opted for the ever-popular mason jar finish, plus an indoor setup. The Michigan State University graduate, who has made dad Em super-proud with her degree, updated from her kitchen and all good looks as she posed in a super-stylish outfit.

The photos, bringing plenty of natural daylight, showed Hailie by white counters and in tight, acid-wash,and high-waisted mom jeans, plus a backless and knotted tie top in black.

Keep Scrolling For The Photos!

Looking gorgeous and highlighting her slim figure and curves, Hailie posed holding a small mason jar of iced black coffee with a cute straw, with the beauty then smiling in a swipe-right as she flaunted her trim tummy and rock-hard abs - and those abs have wiped out Instagram before.

"Don't mind me," Hailie wrote, adding: "Just hyping myself up before my second cup of coffee kicks in." Of course, comments are now saying it's an "awfully hot coffee pot." See more photos after the snap!

See Her Xmas Pajamas!

Hailie, who in 2018 said her career wasn't set in stone and has since been influencing and showing off her beauty skills, has, however, been opening up on Instagram - there's a massive fascination with the star who was, in earlier years, heavily rapped about by "The Real Slim Shady" dad Eminem.

Turning 25 on Christmas Day last year, Hailie wrote: "Even though this isn’t the “golden” birthday i originally would’ve planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life."

Xmas Action

The pandemic has brought humor from the star who gets it from her dad. Even after Christmas, Hailie was still showing off her tree, with a pajama bottoms post stunning fans as HJ wrote:

"Throwback to the beginning of last week when I thought the worst thing that was gonna happen was taking down this pretty tree 😅 2021, please be better than you were for the first week."

Hailie made 2020 headlines for a return to Instagram after almost five months of silence. "2020" was her "explanation" for her absence - fans absolutely got it.

