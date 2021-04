Once he becomes officially available via trade, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and an additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Towns to their roster. One of the potential suitors for Towns on the trade market is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World included Towns on the list of superstars that the Warriors should target in the 2021 offseason.

Though they are expected to have a healthy Klay Thompson back next season, the Warriors must be currently aware that they still need to upgrade their roster around Stephen Curry in order to have a legitimate chance of achieving their main goal in 2022.