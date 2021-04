In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World created a list of superstars that the Warriors could target on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. These include All-Star small forward Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to move George after the 2020-21 NBA season but if they suffer another huge disappointment, he and Leonard may consider leaving the Clippers this summer.

George may be under contract with the Clippers until the 2024-25 NBA season, but if he expresses his desire to leave, the Clippers would be left with no choice but to entertain offers for him on the trade market.