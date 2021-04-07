Trending Stories
Nicole Thorne Strips Down To Lacy Bra For Sultry Mirror Pose

Nicole Thorne rocks beige bra for sultry mirror selfie.
Instagram | Nicole Thorne
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Nicole Thorne left fans seeing double as she posed in front of a mirror for a sultry photo shared on her Instagram page on Monday, April 5. The Australian model, who has been coming in hot all week with seductive lingerie posts, as covered by The Inquisitr, stripped down to a lacy white bra, displaying an eyeful of tempting curves to the delight of her following.

The picture captured the brunette beauty from the front, putting her ample cleavage on show. Meanwhile, her reflection gave the audience a sexy view of her pert posterior, which was accentuated by a flattering pair of leisure pants. 

Gorgeous In Lace

The 29-year-old rocked her busty curves in a very revealing balconette bra that left a vast amount of décolletage on display. The semi-sheer number, which was a Code Love design, came with a scalloped trim adorned with dainty fringes that turned her chest into a focal point. 

Nicole further accentuated her buxom assets with a drop-down necklace whose shiny pendant fell into her cleavage. 

Her sculpted midsection was exposed between the top of the high-rise waistline of her bottoms, which were cinched with a white drawstring that matched her bra. 

 

Sexy-Casual

Nicole stuck both hands in the side pockets of the off-white number, leaving her thumbs out. Her black manicure was the only contrasting element in her attire, which seemed to blend in with the nearly all-white interior. Her dark mane and bronzed tan emerged as the main pop of color in the shot.

The model pivoted as she checked herself out in the mirror. She hid her chin behind her cocked shoulder and coquettishly let her bra strap slide down her upper arm.

Nicole mused about the captivating pose in her caption.

"Looking back on the long weekend like, where did it go?!"

Looking Radiant

The Aussie hottie stood in front of an ornate arched window, which was also reflected in the mirror. It flooded the room with plenty of natural light, putting extra emphasis on her glowing bronze. 

She rocked elegant curls that spilled over her back, drawing even more attention to her supple skin. Her locks were parted in the middle and framed her face, highlighting her beautiful features. Her perfect hourglass shape was also accentuated in the seductive snap that captured her from the knee up. 

Fans Show Their Appreciation 

The photo was taken by Australian photographer Rocky Batchelor, who often collaborates with the model, and whose Instagram page Nicole made sure to tag in the post. Last year, the artist documented her sun-kissed vacation to Queensland's Whitsunday Islands, which resulted in plenty of gorgeous snaps that sent fans swooning, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.  

Her latest share also earned the appreciation of her online admirers. Since it went live on her account, the upload has racked up more than 11,700 likes and 160 comments.

"Oozing with glamour, hotness, sensuousness and seductiveness," Nicole was told.

"Wow so gorgeous," said Naty Ashba.

"You look amazing babe," chimed in Bre Tiesi.
 

 

 

