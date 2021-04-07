'One Piece' Chapter 1010 Spoilers: Zoro Unleashes Conqueror's Haki Against Kaido

One Piece Chapter 1010 is yet to be officially released but spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece manga would be featuring the continuation of the epic battle between the Worst Generation and two of the Four Emperors of the Sea at the rooftop of Emperor Kaido's mansion in Onigashima. It would also show Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro unleashing his Conqueror's Haki against the strongest creature in the world.