'One Piece' Chapter 1010 Spoilers: Zoro Unleashes Conqueror's Haki Against Kaido

Straw Hat Pirates' monster tro going all-out
Flickr | NMH.illusion
Anime & Manga
JB Baruelo

One Piece Chapter 1010 is yet to be officially released but spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece manga would be featuring the continuation of the epic battle between the Worst Generation and two of the Four Emperors of the Sea at the rooftop of Emperor Kaido's mansion in Onigashima. It would also show Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro unleashing his Conqueror's Haki against the strongest creature in the world.

Big Mom Is Alive

Based on the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1010 starts with the scene where Emperor Big Mom is falling into the sea. When she was thrown by the combined attacks of Trafalgar D. Water Law and Eustass "Captain" Kid, most fans thought that the Worst Generation has succeeded in eliminating Emperor Big Mom. Unfortunately, Emperor Kaido finds a way to free Prometheus, who rushes towards his master's location to save her from being drowned in the sea. Upon saving Emperor Big Mom, Prometheus asks her something.

Zoro Uses Conqueror's Haki For The First Time

Zoro using two-sword style
Shutterstock | 2623078

Zoro is about to go to Emperor Big Mom when he sees Prometheus freed. However, Kid and Killer stop Zoro, telling him that they will be the ones who deal with the lady Yonko. Zoro then turns his attention to Emperor Kaido. Zoro tells Law, who is fighting alongside him, that he will launch his best attack against Emperor Kaido.

If that isn't enough to take down Emperor Kaido, Zoro will leave the rest to Law. After talking to Law, Zoro takes out his swords and unleashes an attack using his Conqueror's Haki.

Kaido Surprised By Zoro's Conqueror's Haki

Everyone at the rooftop, especially Emperor Kaido, will be shocked after seeing Zoro's Conqueror's Haki. Emperor Kaido couldn't believe that another member of the Straw Hat Pirates is capable of using the rarest type of Haki. Though it isn't enough to defeat him, Emperor Kaido will say that Zoro's attack would leave a scar on his body, just like when the late Lord Kozuki Oden attacked him using Enma 20 years ago. Emperor Kaido will unleash "Raimei Hakke" in response to Zoro's powerful attack.

Luffy Vows To Take Down Emperor Kaido

After Zoro buys some time for him to recover his Haki, One Piece Chapter 1010 features Monkey D. Luffy returning to the battlefield. According to the spoilers, Luffy is starting to understand why his body is taking massive damage every time he takes a direct hit from Emperor Kaido. In his conversation with Emperor Kaido, Luffy reveals that like Zoro, the Beast Pirates captain is also using Conqueror's Haki in some of his attacks.

Emperor Kaido would belittle Luffy, telling him that only the powerful could use such a move.  Luffy would respond by telling Emperor Kaido that "at some point and in some way, you will fall."

