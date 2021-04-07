'One Piece' Chapter 1010 Spoilers: Zoro Unleashes Conqueror's Haki Against Kaido

Zoro is about to go to Emperor Big Mom when he sees Prometheus freed. However, Kid and Killer stop Zoro, telling him that they will be the ones who deal with the lady Yonko. Zoro then turns his attention to Emperor Kaido. Zoro tells Law, who is fighting alongside him, that he will launch his best attack against Emperor Kaido.

If that isn't enough to take down Emperor Kaido, Zoro will leave the rest to Law. After talking to Law, Zoro takes out his swords and unleashes an attack using his Conqueror's Haki.