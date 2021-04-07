Kourtney Kardashian has been having a glorious time in Utah as she enjoys a wintry getaway with beau Travis Barker and their respective kids. The Poosh owner, 41, shared some gorgeous photos from their stay at the Deer Valley ski resort, which showed the group having the time of their lives.
In her most recent Instagram share on Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star could be seen straddling a snowmobile as she was joined by the Blink-182 drummer's 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella, and her half-sister, Atiana De La Hoya, 22.