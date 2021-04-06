Cardi B All XXL In Suspenders Without Top

Cardi B is hanging around fully topless in only pants and old-fashioned suspenders to announce her feature with XXL. The 28-year-old rap superstar, fresh from the release of new "Up" track, is racking up likes on her Instagram for eye-popping photos bringing yet another sign that she's nowhere near done dominating hip-hop. On Tuesday, the "WAP" rapper announced she's been profiled by a new outlet, with the feature seeing the New Yorker discuss her famous 2020 "WAP" track and more. Check it out below.