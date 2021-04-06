Kelly Clarkson Suffers Technical Malfunction In Peasant Dress

Kelly Clarkson was all skimpy peasant dress and suffering a technical cheese malfunction ahead of The Voice airing last night. The 38-year-old singer and American Idol winner has been making headlines since March 22 for her absence from the NBC competition series, with the blonde unwell and singer Kelsea Ballerini filling in for her. On Monday night, Kelly updated her Instagram multiple times with videos of herself in coaching mode, but there was an admission of too much cheese, and it caused a technical malfunction for the star. Check it out below.