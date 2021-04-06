Kelly Clarkson Suffers Technical Malfunction In Peasant Dress

Scroll for the video. It comes as last night's Battle Rounds for Season 20 of the series once again saw Clarkson absent, with "Hole In The Bottle" songstress Kelsea again taking her place. Kelly has not, however, abandoned the show she fronts, with her videos seeing her coaching a competitor to perfect British singer Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" song.

Telling the competitor she wanted to hear more "ache" in her notes, Kelly delivered the perfect vocals on her IG, but her "Honey nowwwwww" came with an oops moment.