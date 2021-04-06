Trending Stories
Arianny Celeste Stretches Out In A Sports Bra & Leggings

Arianny Celeste rocks a sexy semi-sheer look while posing at Coachella.
Gettyimages | David Crotty
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

UFC ring girl and new mama Arianny Celeste stunned her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a casual share captured indoors while she got her sweat on.

Arianny had a yoga mat in a beautiful blue scalloped print laid out across an expanse of carpet, and a shelf in the background featured several different decor elements. The neutral space allowed the vibrant hue of her yoga mat to pop. Arianny kept the neutral theme in her ensemble as well, going for an activewear set in shades of black and gray.

Brunette Bombshell

She tagged all the brands behind her look, including Haute Body and activewear company Ava Active. For any fans who wanted to mimic her decor look, she even included some information about where she got some of her pieces, tagging the company Shop Jitana as well.

Arianny showed off her fit figure in a black sports bra that had a scooped neckline, which revealed a hint of cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving her sculpted arms exposed, and the garment was a long-line look that extended an inch or two below her breasts. 

Natural Beauty

She still managed to leave plenty of her toned stomach on display, and the zipper that went from the neckline of her sports bra all the way to the hem added an eye-catching embellishment to the sporty piece.

She paired the sports bra with some bold leggings that hugged every inch of her sculpted lower body. The bottoms had a thick waistband that settled right at her natural waist, hugging her figure. The solid color of the waistband soon switched to the textured fabric that covered the remainder of her legs.

Fit & Flirty

The material clung to Arianny's toned thighs and calves and the leggings were full-length, reaching all the way to her ankles . Only one of her feet was visible in the frame, tucked beneath her opposite leg, but she was barefoot as she stretched out on her yoga mat.

Arianny placed one hand on the ground nearby and brought the other to her brunette locks, which cascaded down her arm in voluminous curls. She kept her gaze focused on something in the distance, and the natural light streaming in through a nearby window illuminated her flawless features.

Glowing Goddess

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the post received over 16,500 likes within 12 hours of going live.

"Stunning," one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Looking so beautiful as always, you go girl," another follower remarked.

"So pretty, have a great week Arianny," a third fan chimed in.

The brunette bombshell hasn't been shy about showing off her post-baby body, and she looks incredible. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she flaunted her hourglass curves in a deep red bodysuit that looked absolutely gorgeous on her.

