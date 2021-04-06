Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian Stuns In Bikini With No Makeup

Kim Kardashian wears stylish ribbed turtleneck at a talk show.
Gettyimages | David Livingston
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kim Kardashian stunned fans with her youthful appearance and incredible curves on Monday when she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself in a bikini

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently away on Spring Break. In her caption, Kim promised to keep "spamming vacation pics all week" as she delivered a hot look while posing on a staircase.

Although plenty of her 213 million followers complimented her sexy silhouette in the comments, it was her fresh-faced look that got most of the attention. 

 

Natural Beauty

The 40-year-old reality TV star and makeup mogul showed off her natural beauty as she opted to go makeup-free. She wore her hair down and parted in the middle, letting her long locks spill over her shoulder and down her back. 

Kim's dark mane looked tousled and framed her face, accentuating her striking features and giving her a sultry air. Her tresses appeared damp at the ends, as if she had just come up from a swim.

The mother-of-four looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black two-piece bikini, which was decorated with a subtle metallic-silver trim that added chic and femininity to the revealing number. The detailing highlighted the contour of her sculpted body, putting extra emphasis on her spectacular curves. 

 

Effortlessly Chic

The SKIMS founder showed off her internet-famous figure as she sat on the steps with one knee raised high. Snapped in mid-profile, she half-stretched the other leg with a graceful gesture, all the while peering directly into the camera with an intense gaze. 

Kim's small waist was accentuated by an incredibly high-cut bottom that completely bared her rounded hip. Her abs were exposed between the mid-rise waistline and a sports bra-style top, which was outrageously deep-cut on the side. 

The two pieces were joined together with a massive O-ring detail that drew the eye to her supple flank.  

Bonus Close-Up

Kim was barefoot and displayed her stylish white pedicure that complemented her bikini. She clutched a pair of dark sunglasses in her hand, giving fans a peek at the chic frames as she leaned her palm on the edge of the stair. 

The earth-toned sandstone tiles made her bronzed tan pop. A couple of potted plants added a splash of color to the shot.

Kim added a second snap that was more closely cropped to her hourglass frame. In the picture, she turned her head sideways and reached out for something, allowing her audience to admire her chiseled cheekbone. 

Fans Go Wild 

The post was a massive hit with Kim's legion of fans, scoring more than 4 million likes and 17,500-plus comments. Her online admirers remarked on her youthful look and told her she was more beautiful without makeup on.

"The only person who can age in reverse!! Baby K Vibes," said Ash K Holm.

"You look like 13 years old," agreed a second Instagrammer.

"No makeup kimmy is my fav," declared Nicole Williams English, earning 2,473 likes from Kim's followers.

Emily Ratajkowski complimented the star's flawless skin.

"You look absolutely stunning," penned another person.

