Kim Kardashian stunned fans with her youthful appearance and incredible curves on Monday when she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself in a bikini.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently away on Spring Break. In her caption, Kim promised to keep "spamming vacation pics all week" as she delivered a hot look while posing on a staircase.

Although plenty of her 213 million followers complimented her sexy silhouette in the comments, it was her fresh-faced look that got most of the attention.