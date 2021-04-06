Trending Stories
Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Voluptuous Curves In A Black Bikini For Sassy Instagram Share

Ashley Alexiss struts down the runway in revealing swimwear.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Curvaceous model Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent steamy share, a snap in which she showcased her voluptuous figure in a monochromatic look.

The photo was captured in a stunning space, her sun-kissed skin glowing in the natural light. A window seat with a pillow and padded cover was visible to her left, and to her right was a large green plant in a white planter. 

The space was simple enough that it allowed Ashley to be the focal point of the image as she flaunted her physique.

Dangerous Curves

The look was from online retailer Fashion Nova's plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve, whose Instagram page Ashley made sure to tag in the post. She also gave credit to her glam squad and everyone else responsible for the breathtaking shot, including hair and makeup artist Laura Mendoza and Glow Organix, a Los Angeles-based spray tan company.

Ashley indeed was absolutely glowing as she posed for the sultry shot, rocking a black bikini that left little to the imagination.

The top was a simple style, with triangular cups hugging her ample assets and showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Voluptuous Vixen

She paired the skimpy top with matching bottoms that likewise had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The bottoms dipped low in the front and the sides were tied over her shapely hips. The two-piece set placed her hourglass shape on full display, and she posed with one foot planted on the ground and the other bent slightly in a way that further accentuated her curves.

She finished off the eye-catching ensemble with a semi-sheer black cover-up that she left open, leaving plenty of skin exposed.

The garment was sleeveless, and flowed all the way to the ground for a major style statement.

Bikini Babe

A thin set of strings were tied right near Ashley's natural waist, the strings dangling down her stomach and thigh. She kept one hand by her side, allowing the delicate fabric to drape over her hip and cascade all the way to the ground.

On the other side, she held out the skirt portion of the cover-up, showing off the sheer material as she held the fabric away from her body.

She kept the accessories very simple, adding some hoop earrings and a pair of black stiletto heels with a sexy lace-up detail.

Priceless Beauty

She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 46,600 likes within 20 hours of going live, and many of her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Wow," one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"What a goddess," another chimed in.

Ashley loves to showcase her voluptuous figure in sexy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared another eye-catching look, also from Fashion Nova Curve, in which she layered a semi-sheer leopard-print cover-up over a simple black bikini.

