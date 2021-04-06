Trending Stories
Abby Dowse Lounges In Flirty Pink Lingerie And Sky-High Platform Heels

Abby Dowse rocks a one-shoulder dress with a scandalous cut-out
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse thrilled her 3 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a steamy snap in which she rocked a barely-there lingerie set that showcased her flawless figure.

The photo was taken indoors, and Abby lounged on a massive couch covered in beige and white fluffy pillows. She had one pillow positioned directly behind her and leaned back against it as the photo was captured.

A window nearby was covered with semi-sheer white curtains, and natural light filled the space, creating a stunning atmosphere. 

Buxom Beauty

Abby's neutral surroundings allowed the pale pink hue of her outfit and footwear to pop. Her ensemble was from the brand Dolls Kill, which she mentioned by tagging the brand in a previous post in which she rocked the same ensemble, although in a different pose.

Her top was a bralette-style piece with triangular cups that featured a scalloped trim. Thin straps extended over her shoulders and a large bow was positioned in the middle where the two cups connected, drawing attention to her tantalizing cleavage.

Pretty In Pink

A lacy band stretched around her back and the pastel hue of her top contrasted beautifully with her bronzed skin.

She had one ankle resting atop her opposite knee. The pose blocked a portion of her bottoms,  however a section of lacy fabric was still visible as it draped over her lower body.

The daring look didn't cover much and her long, lean legs were on full display in the outfit.

Abby posed with her hands lingering near the nape of her neck, reclining in a relaxed pose with her gaze lowered as she showcased her curves.

'It's The Heels And Socks For Me'

She added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a delicate bangle on each wrist, and several layered necklaces around her neck. The most eye-catching accessories were referenced in her caption, however, as she rocked a pair of sheer lacy socks with a ruffled trim at her ankle, and some sky-high platform shoes with chunky heels and a strap across the top of her foot.

Abby's long blond locks were pulled back into two messy buns atop her head, a strand loose on either side of her face to frame her stunning features.

Flirty & Flawless

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the post racked up over 33,800 likes within 13 hours of going live.

"So gorgeous," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely beautiful babe," another follower chimed in, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

"Head to toe this outfit is amazing," a third fan remarked.

Abby loves to showcase her incredible physique in all kinds of revealing looks. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a semi-sheer red babydoll that left little to the imagination in a sizzling post.

