NBA Rumors: Myles Turner To Pelicans, Steven Adams To Mavericks In Proposed Three-Way Deal Involving Pacers

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently one of the most promising teams in the league. Since parting ways with Anthony Davis, the Pelicans have gathered an interesting collection of young talents who have proven that they should be part of the core of the next title-contending team in New Orleans.

With the improvements shown by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in the 2020-21 NBA season, there is growing speculation in the league that the Pelicans could make moves that could help them speed up their timeline in the 2021 offseason.