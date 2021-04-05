Kelly Ripa's Daughter 'Approves' Kitchen Shorts Easter Egg Photo

Trending Stories
Lola Consuelos close up
LolaConsuelos/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa has posted what looks like the "only" photo 19-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos has allowed. The 50-year-old talk show queen, known for inside joking about daughter Lola throwing shade at her "thirst trap" photos of husband Mark Consuelos, made her Easter 2021 post a giant throwback, and seemingly not out of choice. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host's 2.9 million Instagram followers got a photo dating back to 2012, with the caption joking that "Lola approved this photo." See why below.

'Disgusted' By Mom's Thirst Traps

Kelly Ripa sweater selfie
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. If you aren't up-to-date, Kelly and Lola jointly made summer 2020 headlines when the entire Ripa/Consuelos family fronted People magazine's first ever Family Issue. A sit-down with Lola saw mom of three Kelly faced with those thirst traps she posts of husband Mark, 50, with NYU student Lola straight-up saying she was "disgusted" by them.

Lola, who is fiercely private on Instagram and took 20 hours to green-light Kelly posting her prom photos in 2019, appeared to have her decision grip alive and well over Easter weekend.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

On Sunday, Kelly updated with a snap showing her sons Joaquin and Michael sandwiched by Lola. All three were posing on Easter morning and in a kitchen, with the kids in their PJs and holding huge packaged Easter eggs. Lola was still in her pre-teens and in a football-style shirt and pink shorts as she held a big chocolate egg, all wide eyes and seemingly playing innocent.

A caption from Kelly, keeping it funny, read: "Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo." See more snaps after the shot.

That Thirst Trap Conversation

Kelly Ripa and Lola before prom
KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly was the one bringing up her thirst trap photos as she sat down with Lola in August of last year. The pint-sized star's daughter was quick to air her mind, telling her mother:

"That's disgusting. I had to block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still."

When A NSFW under-dress video from the Golden Globes had seen Mark say: "Been there," Lola had once again intervened, saying: "Absolutely repulsive." Scroll for more photos.

Kelly Gushes Over Only Daughter

Kelly and Lola might not agree on those shirtless photos of Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, but the star still can't stop gushing over her beautiful daughter. When Lola turned 19, Kelly told TV viewers:

“I’m so proud of her. Not just because she’s an incredible student, she’s a hard worker and she’s a very generous person, but she’s kind. She’s conscientious. She cares about people."

Kelly is herself fresh from a major celebration, with the end of March seeing husband Mark turn 50 years old.

