Kelly Ripa's Daughter 'Approves' Kitchen Shorts Easter Egg Photo

Kelly Ripa has posted what looks like the "only" photo 19-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos has allowed. The 50-year-old talk show queen, known for inside joking about daughter Lola throwing shade at her "thirst trap" photos of husband Mark Consuelos, made her Easter 2021 post a giant throwback, and seemingly not out of choice. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host's 2.9 million Instagram followers got a photo dating back to 2012, with the caption joking that "Lola approved this photo." See why below.