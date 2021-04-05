Trending Stories
George Floyd Murder Trial: Minneapolis Police Chief Testifies Against Derek Chauvin In 'Rare' Move

Police officers seen on the Hennepin County building in Minneapolis.
Gettyimages | Scott Olson
News
Nathan Francis

In what is seen as a "rare" move, the Minneapolis police chief took the stand against former officer Derek Chauvin at the George Floyd murder trial this week.

The trial resumed on Monday with the prosecution continuing to make its case that Chauvin murdered Floyd during an encounter last May, and have been calling on fellow officers to help their case. Chief Medaria Arradondo took the stand on Monday, testifying that Chauvin's actions were outside the training given to officers for how to handle these encounters.

Police Chief Testifies

A Minneapolis police officer responds to a crime scene.
Gettyimages | Stephen Maturen

On Monday, Arradondo took the stand to testify against Chauvin and told jurors that his actions were not consistent with the department's training and policies, Axios reported. In what the outlet noted was a "rare" move, the department's top cop worked to put one of his own former officers behind bars in what was seen as some of the most damaging testimony yet in the case. 

Prosecutors have been building the case that Chauvin held Floyd to the ground for much longer than necessary, keeping his knee pressed into Floyd's neck even after the detained man had lost consciousness. 

Chief Has Taken The Stand Before

A tribute to George Floyd painted onto a building.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

Though the report noted that it is rare for a high-ranking police officer to testify against one of their own, Arradondo has actually done so in the past. Axios noted that he also testified against former officer Mohamed Noor, who was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting an unarmed woman who had called to report a suspected assault. 

Noor's case had also sparked outcry in the city, leading to protests and calls for charges against the officer. He was ultimately convicted of second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder, two of the same charges that Chauvin now faces.

Chauvin Failed To Do His Duty: Chief

A prosecutor walks into court before the trial of Derek Chauvin.
Gettyimages | Brandon Bell

In his testimony, Arradondo said that Chauvin not only broke the department's protocol for how to detain individuals, but also failed to render aid when it was clear that Floyd was in medical distress. Video showed Chauvin holding Floyd to the ground until paramedics finally intervened, pushing the officer's knee from Floyd's neck.

“We have a duty of care, and so when someone’s in our custody, regardless of if they are a suspect, we have an obligation to make sure that we provide for their care,” the chief said, via the New York Times.

Prosecution's Case Ends This Week

Protesters speak out for George Floyd, who died in police custody.
Gettyimages | Spencer Platt

Arradondo's testimony comes in what is expected to be the final days of the prosecution's case against Chauvin. The first week of the trial was spent with witnesses who were on the Minneapolis street at the time Floyd was killed and first responders who came to the scene. The prosecution is expected to rest their case by the end of this week, with the defense making their case next. Chauvin stands accused of several counts including second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.  

