George Floyd Murder Trial: Minneapolis Police Chief Testifies Against Derek Chauvin In 'Rare' Move

In what is seen as a "rare" move, the Minneapolis police chief took the stand against former officer Derek Chauvin at the George Floyd murder trial this week.

The trial resumed on Monday with the prosecution continuing to make its case that Chauvin murdered Floyd during an encounter last May, and have been calling on fellow officers to help their case. Chief Medaria Arradondo took the stand on Monday, testifying that Chauvin's actions were outside the training given to officers for how to handle these encounters.