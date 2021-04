With Garoppolo on the trade block and a number of teams in need of starting quarterbacks, the 49ers are hoping that a partner is willing to pay high. As Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported, the team is hoping to get a first-round pick in return for him.

Breer added that San Francisco is not in any rush to trade him, making it more likely that they will stand by the price.

"Absent something that really blows you away, and makes you better today, I don’t think you should do it," Breer suggested. "So if I were the Niners, I’d tell any team that comes to me with a lukewarm offer for Garoppolo to pound sand. And then I’d have myself in a position where either the rookie blows everyone away and is rolling in 2021 or Garoppolo is in a fantastic spot with a really good team around him to boost his 2022 trade value. And win big now."