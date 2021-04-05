Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Pineapple Bikini For Lizard Cuddles

Entertainment

Demi Rose Cradles Bunny On Her Ample Chest: 'Happy Easter Loves'

Celebrities

'Live' Logs Complaints With Kelly Ripa In Tight Top

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Russell Westbrook In Proposed Three-Way Deal Involving Wizards & Hornets

Celebrities

Maren Morris Rocks Brown Underwear For 'Snap Back' Denunciation

News & Politics

Ben Shapiro Says There Are 'Serious Problems' With Case Against Derek Chauvin

Jessica Simpson Shrinks Easter Bunny With 100-Pound Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson close up
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson and her shapely bronzed legs just took Honey, I Shrunk The Kids and made it "Honey, I Shrunk The Bunny." The 40-year-old actress, singer, and clothing designer stunned her Instagram followers over Easter with no less than two family snaps, with today bringing a fresh one as the blonde bombshell both celebrated Easter and flaunted her headline-making 100-pound weight loss. Jessica, who was all dolled up in a chic green minidress, was showing she's kept the weight off. Check it out below.

Stuns With Easter Body

Jessica Simpson in robe by a bath
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Jessica continues to make headlines for her new Amazon Original Story essay, one that also brought a COVID positive reveal just under a week ago. The Jessica Simpson Style founder, who usually rocks her own brand, was today stunning in Italian luxury Gucci, with the mom of three seen posing amid giant Easter decorations and with husband Eric Johnson, plus her three kids Ace, Maxwell, and 2019-born Birdie Mae. It was legs, smiles, and shades.

See The Photo!

Jessica, whose forest green and white-piped dress showed off her tan legs as she rocked perspex heels, was highlighting the 100 pounds she dropped after welcoming Birdie Mae, but the caption was all about Easter as the star wrote:

"Our favorite quarantine movie was Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.... so I wanted to create a Honey, I Shrunk the Bunny theme for Easter to make them smile. It worked."

The gorgeous fashionista quickly raked in the likes, and the comments over the dress didn't take long. See more photos after the snap.

Scroll For Her 100-Pound Weight Loss!

Jessica, told she is such a "wonderful mom" and called "way too cute" by her 5.3 million followers, also had fans picking up on the Gucci - "Gucci family!" one wrote. The actress, who has revealed she does treat herself to mac and cheese, made 2020 headlines for confirming her high weight was in the "high two hundreds." 

She had previously stated tipping the scales at 240 pounds. Jessica walked up to 10,000 steps a day to shift the weight, with trainer Harley Pasternak dishing everything the star ate to Hollywood Life - see it below.

What She Ate

Jessica's weight-loss diet was outlined in full. “She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries," Harley said.

"For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top. She was very disciplined,” he added. 

Jessica works out early before her "kiddos" get up. See her stunning curves below.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: 49ers Set High Asking Price For Jimmy Garoppolo

April 5, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers: 'AMC' Star Cameron Mathison Headed To Port Charles In Mystery Role

April 5, 2021

Sommer Ray Clocks 1 Million Views With Bottomless Leg Lift

April 5, 2021

Kate Beckinsale Plays With Baby Kangaroos While In Canada: 'Happy Hoppy Easter'

April 5, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could 'Go All-In' For Pascal Siakam In 2021 Offseason, Per 'Bleacher Report'

April 5, 2021

'Live' Logs Complaints With Kelly Ripa In Tight Top

April 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.