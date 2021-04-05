Jessica Simpson Shrinks Easter Bunny With 100-Pound Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson and her shapely bronzed legs just took Honey, I Shrunk The Kids and made it "Honey, I Shrunk The Bunny." The 40-year-old actress, singer, and clothing designer stunned her Instagram followers over Easter with no less than two family snaps, with today bringing a fresh one as the blonde bombshell both celebrated Easter and flaunted her headline-making 100-pound weight loss. Jessica, who was all dolled up in a chic green minidress, was showing she's kept the weight off. Check it out below.