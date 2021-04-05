NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could 'Go All-In' For Pascal Siakam In 2021 Offseason, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Even since he was selected as the No.2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, rumors have been swirling around James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. Wiseman may have shown the potential to become one of the most dominant big men in the league, but with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green already on the wrong side of 30, the Warriors may no longer have the patience to wait on his development.

If they want to boost their chances of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty, the Warriors are better off using Wiseman as a main trade chip to acquire another superstar that would complement Curry, Thompson, and Green in Golden State.