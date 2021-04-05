NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Russell Westbrook In Proposed Three-Way Deal Involving Wizards & Hornets

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the teams that are aiming to win the NBA championship in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, despite having the superstar duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers' road to their first Larry O'Brien Trophy won't be easy, especially with the emergence of powerhouse teams like the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference and the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadephia 76ers, and the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference.

If they once again fall short of achieving their main goal, the Clippers are expected to be more aggressive in finding their third star in the 2021 offseason.