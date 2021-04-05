NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Karl-Anthony Towns For Robinson, Quickley, Knox & Multiple Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Since being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has successfully turned himself into one of the most dominant big men in the league. Unfortunately, despite establishing an impressive performance almost every night, the Timberwolves remain as one of the worst teams in the Western Conference.

With the Timberwolves likely heading into another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors are circulating that Towns may consider following in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Minnesota in the 2021 offseason.