Trending Stories
Entertainment

Demi Rose Cradles Bunny On Her Ample Chest: 'Happy Easter Loves'

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Tight Jeans With 100-Pound Weight Loss

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Shows Needy Side In Stringy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Domantas Sabonis For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Package Centered On Davis Bertans From Wizards For Montrezl Harrell & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Bottomless For Red-Light Iron Pump

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Karl-Anthony Towns For Robinson, Quickley, Knox & Multiple Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Karl-Anthony Towns smiling after a successful shot
Gettyimages | Hannah Foslien
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has successfully turned himself into one of the most dominant big men in the league. Unfortunately, despite establishing an impressive performance almost every night, the Timberwolves remain as one of the worst teams in the Western Conference.

With the Timberwolves likely heading into another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors are circulating that Towns may consider following in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Minnesota in the 2021 offseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns Reunites With Coach Tom Thibodeau In New York

One of the most intriguing trade destinations for Towns in the 2021 offseason is the New York Knicks where his former mentor, Tom Thibodeau, is currently the head coach. Despite how things ended between them in Minnesota, Thibodeau is highly likely to welcome KAT in New York with open arms. The Knicks may be currently performing well in the 2020-21 NBA season but in order to have a legitimate chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Thibodeau must be aware that they need more star power on their roster.

Potential Knicks' Trade Package To Acquire Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns trying to score for the Timberwolves
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

Bringing Towns to New York wouldn't be cheap and would likely require the Knicks to pay the Timberwolves the king's ransom. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Towns from the Timberwolves in the 2021 offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round selections in 2022 and 2024 to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns.

Knicks Add Another Impact Player Alongside Julius Randle & RJ Barrett

Trading for Towns would make a lot of sense for the Knicks, especially if they want to become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season. Towns is expected to tremendously boost the Knicks' performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option next to Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, a monster rebounder, a decent on-court facilitator, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 25-year-old center is averaging 24.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Timberwolves Would Make The Trade

If Towns expresses his desire to leave, accepting the Knicks' suggested offer should be a no-brainer for the Timberwolves. The proposed trade scenario would enable them to acquire enough assets to jumpstart another rebuild in the 2021 offseason. By sending Towns to New York, the Timberwolves wouldn't only be obtaining a plethora of future draft assets, but also three young and promising talents in Robinson, Quickley, and Knox who could join D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Timberwolves would try to build in Minnesota.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Bring Back Lonzo Ball Instead Of Overpaying Dennis Schroder

April 5, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Package Centered On Davis Bertans From Wizards For Montrezl Harrell & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

April 5, 2021

Jed Duggar Compared To Tupperware In Bizarre Wedding Speech

April 5, 2021

Dove Cameron Flaunts Bruises With Upside-Down Flexibility

April 5, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Pineapple Bikini For Lizard Cuddles

April 4, 2021

Chelsea Handler Rocks Cannabis Bikini In The Snow

April 4, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.