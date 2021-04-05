NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Bring Back Lonzo Ball Instead Of Overpaying Dennis Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Dennis Schroder in the 2020 offseason to address their need for another playmaker and shot creator alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. So far, Schroder has managed to live up to expectations in the 2020-21 NBA season. In 45 games he played, he's averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

However, while he's expected to play a major role in helping the Lakers defend their throne this year, Schroder's future in Los Angeles remains uncertain.