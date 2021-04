Though they currently rank No. 1 in defensive efficiency, the Lakers are noticeably struggling on the offensive end of the floor. Aside from the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers can also blame their struggle to their poor three-point shooting. According to NBA.com, the Lakers are 28th in three-point made (10.6), 26th in three-point attempt (30.0), and 22nd in three-point percentage (35.2).

One of the possible solutions to the Lakers' problem is targeting Washington Wizards small forward Davis Bertans in the 2021 offseason.