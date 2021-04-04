Trending Stories
Chris Christie Explodes At Joe Biden: 'He’s A Liar And A Hypocrite'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Jeff Zelevansky
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie clashed with fellow This Week panelists on Sunday, calling President Joe Biden a "liar and a hypocrite."

Christie, Democracy for America CEO Yvette Simpson and former Mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel got into a heated exchange over the new Georgia election law, per Mediaite.

Georgia Republicans enacted the law claiming that it is meant to address irregularities and prevent voter fraud. However, Democrats argue that the law will disenfranchise minority voters and help the GOP win elections in the future.

Biden Is 'Lying To The American People,' Christie Says 

Like most Democrats, Biden has expressed opposition to the Georgia law, describing it as racist and telling his Justice Department to launch an investigation.

According to Christie, however, Biden has "broken his own rule" about always telling the truth and he is deliberately "lying" about the bill.

"He’s lying about this bill, he’s lying to the American people about it, to cause the raging fire he said he was going to put out. I’m very disappointed," the former New Jersey governor told host George Stephanopoulos.

Christie Claims Biden Is No Better Than Trump

Christie suggested that Biden is no better than former President Donald Trump when it comes to telling the truth and accused him of stoking racial divisions.

He said that the commander-in-chief is "doing exactly what he sat around in the campaign and the transition and accused Donald Trump of doing."

"He is lying to cause racial divisions in this country. That’s what he accused Donald Trump of doing. And he’s a liar and a hypocrite."

Christie appeared to echo South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who said last week that Biden is being hypocritical and "playing the race card."

Simpson, Emanuel Object

Simpson and Emanuel challenged Christie's assertion, with the former saying that the Georgia law makes it illegal to give water and food to people waiting in line to vote.

"That’s not true!" Christie hit back.

Emanuel circled back to Christie's comments about Biden, saying that the president is "not a liar." He also argued that Biden cannot be compared to Trump, who "couldn’t find the truth if it said ‘choo-choo’ in front of him in the morning."

"He lied. He lied, Rahm, and he’s gonna have to live with it," Christie insisted.

Georgia Voting Law

The New York Times recently analyzed Georgia's 98-page voting law, identifying 16 provisions that will limit polling access and aid the Republican Party.

According to the publication, the law imposes severe restrictions on absentee ballots, essentially eliminates drop boxes,  bans mobile voting centers, outlaws offering food or water to voters and generally restricts access to voting.

As NBC News reported, civil rights groups have already filed a number of legal challenges. According to a lawsuit filed by the New Georgia Project and the Black Voters Matter Fund, the law will disproportionately affect elderly voters and minorities.

