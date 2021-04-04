Chris Christie Explodes At Joe Biden: 'He’s A Liar And A Hypocrite'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie clashed with fellow This Week panelists on Sunday, calling President Joe Biden a "liar and a hypocrite."

Christie, Democracy for America CEO Yvette Simpson and former Mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel got into a heated exchange over the new Georgia election law, per Mediaite.

Georgia Republicans enacted the law claiming that it is meant to address irregularities and prevent voter fraud. However, Democrats argue that the law will disenfranchise minority voters and help the GOP win elections in the future.