Charles Barkley Says Politicians Stoke Racial Tensions For Their Own Gain

On Saturday, NBA legend Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on the American political system.

Barkley said that both Democratic and Republican politicians stoke racial tensions for their own gain and divide the American people based on their economic class.

"I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they're Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other, so they can keep their grasp [on] money and power," Barkley said on CBS, according to The Washington Examiner.

"They divide and conquer," he added.