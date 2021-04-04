Donald Trump Rails Against 'Cancel Culture' While Calling For Boycotts

In a scathing statement released Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump urged conservatives to boycott companies that have expressed opposition to Georgia's controversial new voting law.

At the same time, Trump railed against "cancel culture," attacking Democrats for boycotting products of companies they claim are failing to do their part when it comes to promoting equality.

The former commander-in-chief also repeated his baseless claims regarding the 2020 presidential election -- which he described as "rigged" -- and alleged that Democrat Joe Biden won thanks to widespread voter fraud.