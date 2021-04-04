Trending Stories
Donald Trump Rails Against 'Cancel Culture' While Calling For Boycotts

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In a scathing statement released Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump urged conservatives to boycott companies that have expressed opposition to Georgia's controversial new voting law.

At the same time, Trump railed against "cancel culture," attacking Democrats for boycotting products of companies they claim are failing to do their part when it comes to promoting equality.

The former commander-in-chief also repeated his baseless claims regarding the 2020 presidential election -- which he described as "rigged" -- and alleged that Democrat Joe Biden won thanks to widespread voter fraud.

Trump Slams 'Radical Left Democrats'

Per Fox News, Trump claimed that Democrats have long boycotted certain companies and argued that Republicans should do the same. 

He described what Democrats are doing as "woke cancel culture" and linked their efforts to alleged irregularities in the 2020 elections.

"For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," he stated.

Trump Lists Problematic Companies

Trump listed a number of companies that have criticized Georgia's new voting law and urged all conservatives to boycott them until they change their stance.

"It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back -- we have more people than they do -- by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck."

"Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them," the president added. 

Trump Claims To Have Won 2020 Election 'By A Landslide'

In his statement, Trump also alleged -- without evidence -- that the 2020 election was stolen from him and ripped into Democrats for trying to "scare companies into submission."

"They rigged and stole our 2020 Presidential Election, which we won by a landslide, and then, on top of that, boycott and scare companies into submission. Never submit, never give up! The Radical Left will destroy our Country if we let them," Trump said.

"We will not become a Socialist Nation. Happy Easter!" he added.

Democrats Claim Georgia Law Is Racist 

Democrats have described the new Georgia voting law as racist, claiming that it was designed in a way to disenfranchise minority voters. Last week, Biden called the law "Jim Crow in the 21st Century" and said that his Justice Department will be "taking a look" at it, according to CNN.

Republicans, like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have pushed back against Biden's suggestions. Graham recently told Fox News that the president is a hypocrite and accused him of "playing the race card" to advance the Democratic Party's agenda.

