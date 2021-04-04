Trending Stories
Kindly Myers All Buns With 'No Pants' & 'No Problem'

Kindly Myers rocks tartan bikini on a terrace.
Instagram | Kindly Myers
Kindly Myers was pantsless in a sultry new photo shared with her Instagram followers yesterday. The self-proclaimed "professional smokeshow" kicked off the weekend by stripping down to her underwear, and fans were not complaining one bit.

The Playboy hottie treated her audience to a glorious view of her toned posterior as she let herself be photographed from behind. The babe ended the workweek on the same note she started it off on Monday, by spotlighting her rounded booty in a revealing thong that bared her peach buns. 

Bikini Babe

The Tennessee bombshell flashed her curves in a black bikini bottom whose low-rise waistline left her taut midsection on display. The piece sat just above her hips, tying on the side with a long string draping down in the front. 

Her thighs were also exposed by the scanty number that highlighted the sinuous contour of her lower body.

Kindly paired the thong with a cropped hoodie, which she appeared to be pulling up in the front. The ex-soldier, who served four years in the Army National Guard, according to Maxim, went back to her army roots with a stylish camo print that flattered her bronzed tan.

Perfect Hourglass Shape

The sizzling blonde gave off casual-sexy vibes in the skimpy outfit, which she topped off with a flirty ponytail. 

The model appeared to be at home, as indicated by the Nashville, Tennessee geotag on her post. She stood in a sunlit hallway, glancing out the partly drawn blinds of a nearby window. 

The all-white décor was interrupted only by a pair of black picture frames on the wall, which artistically mirrored her teeny swimwear. 

The photo was cropped at the mid-thigh, ensuring the focus remained on her perfect curves.

Sultry & Nonchalant

Kindly posed with her legs closed and her back perfectly straight. The swell of her booty in comparison to her slender waist created an alluring hourglass shape that was accentuated by the design of her bikini bottoms.

The stunner conveyed the nonchalant atmosphere of the shot in her caption, writing: "No pants, no problem." 

She gave fans a little wink via emoji and tagged photographer Joshua Paull, who often collaborates with the model.

More photos from the shoot were posted on the artist's Instagram page on the same day. 

Looking Peachy

Followers seemed impressed with the sultry share, judging by the outpour of compliments in the post's comments section. In the span of 18 hours, the upload amassed nearly 860 messages from Kindly's adoring fans. 

One Instagrammer dubbed Kindly "a thing of beauty" in a comment trailed by two fire emoji.

"Muy Caliente and I don’t even speak Spanish lol," said another user.

"I've said it before, I'll say it again: no pants are the best pants," quipped a third person.

"#Wow! Now that is a perfect rear view! #Perfectlymade! #Beautiful! #Gorgeous!"gushed a fourth admirer.  

 In addition, more than 38,200 people hit the "like" button on the upload, making it one of her more popular shares.

