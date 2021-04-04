Kindly Myers All Buns With 'No Pants' & 'No Problem'

Kindly Myers was pantsless in a sultry new photo shared with her Instagram followers yesterday. The self-proclaimed "professional smokeshow" kicked off the weekend by stripping down to her underwear, and fans were not complaining one bit.

The Playboy hottie treated her audience to a glorious view of her toned posterior as she let herself be photographed from behind. The babe ended the workweek on the same note she started it off on Monday, by spotlighting her rounded booty in a revealing thong that bared her peach buns.