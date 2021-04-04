Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal To Knicks Possible, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson & Kevin Knox As Main Trade Chips

Bradley Beal looking at the score board
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Despite failing to acquire their top targets in the 2020 offseason, the New York Knicks still haven't fully given up with their dream of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster. When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Knicks are once again expected to be aggressive in chasing some of the big names that would be available on the trade and free agency market.

The Knicks may be currently establishing an impressive performance this season but in order to become a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference, they obviously need more star power on their roster.

Knicks Could Try To Acquire Bradley Beal From Wizards

Bradley Beal celebrating after a successful shot
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

One of the dream trade targets for the Knicks in the 2021 offseason is All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network included the Knicks on his list of teams that are capable of paying the king's ransom that the Wizards are expected to demand if they decide to make Beal available on the trading block.

With their collection of young and talented players and future draft assets, the Knicks are indeed in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal with the Wizards in the 2021 offseason.

Potential Knicks' Trade Package For Bradley Beal

If the Knicks are serious about adding Beal to their roster, Teape said that they should be willing to include RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, and Kevin Knox in the trade package.

"Young players such as RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, and Kevin Knox could be a part of the package. New York also has a ton of cap space, so Washington wouldn’t have to take back any bad contracts to mat salary. New York is desperate for a second star to pair with Julius Randle and Beal would fit the bill if they pony up a player such as Barrett."

Bradley Beal A Worthy Acquisition For Knicks

Trading Barrett would definitely be a very difficult decision for the Knicks, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Beal's caliber. Beal may not immediately make the Knicks an instant favorite to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy but if he meshes well with Julius Randle, they would undoubtedly become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference.

Beal would give the Knicks a prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. This season, he's averaging 31.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Aside from what he can contribute on the court, the potential arrival of Beal in New York could also make them a more attractive destination for superstars in the 2021 free agency.

Why The Wizards Would Make The Trade

The Wizards are only expected to explore trading Beal if the All-Star shooting guard expresses his desire to leave in the 2021 offseason. In the hypothetical trade scenario that would send him to New York, the Wizards would be able to acquire three young and promising talents in Barrett, Robinson, and Knox who could join Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija and form the core of the next title-contending team that they would try to build in Washington in the post-Beal era.

