NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal To Knicks Possible, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson & Kevin Knox As Main Trade Chips

Despite failing to acquire their top targets in the 2020 offseason, the New York Knicks still haven't fully given up with their dream of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster. When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Knicks are once again expected to be aggressive in chasing some of the big names that would be available on the trade and free agency market.

The Knicks may be currently establishing an impressive performance this season but in order to become a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference, they obviously need more star power on their roster.