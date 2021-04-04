Abby Dowse Teases Bare Buns In See-Through Babydoll

Trending Stories
Abby Dowse sizzles in black lingerie and lace coverup.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Aussie beauty Abby Dowse sent fans into a meltdown with her latest spicy share on Instagram. The blond bombshell posed in risqué lingerie, serving up an eyeful of her toned posterior as she stood in front of a sunlit window.

Updates featuring Abby’s chiseled posterior in scanty underwear have been a regular occurrence on her Instagram feed lately. As previously shared by The Inquisitr, the smokeshow teased her followers with her firm buns earlier this week by posting a picture in which her curves were accentuated by a minuscule thong. 

Lady In Red

In her most recent offering on Saturday, April 3, Abby gave off Valentine's Day vibes in a fiery-red babydoll decorated with numerous hearts. The transparent number left nothing to the imagination, exposing her pert derrière for her audience to admire.

Also of note was the negligee's scandalous deep cut, which bared a generous amount of sideboob. Its daringly short length caught attention as well, grazing just under her plump rear end. 

Underneath, the 31-year-old wore the tiniest g string. At first glance, it seemed like she didn't have anything on at all, but a closer look revealed a thin strap going around her waist. 

Sultry Window Pose

Abby struck a seductive pose, opening her thighs widely and accentuating her small waist with the placement of her arm. Her head was turned to the side, giving fans a peek at her sculpted jawline and provocatively parted lips. 

While the photo only captured her from the knee up, her lean figure took center-stage against a backdrop of white walls, gauzy drapes, and a large, dark TV set, all of which made her vivid outfit pop. The low angle afforded a fantastic view of her lean physique, emphasizing not only her curvy bottom but her supple back and pins as well.    

Fashion Nova Babe 

The set was from online retailer, Fashion Nova, which Abby made sure to tag in her post. The model often features the brand's designs on her page, whether it's lingerie, swimwear, or coquettish dresses

Abby added a few accessories to finish off the smoking-hot look. She rocked large hoop earrings, a dainty necklace, and a bracelet that sat high on her forearm. She pulled up her long, blond hair into a chic bun, leaving a few rebel tendrils to frame her face.

The hottie showed off the front view of her lingerie in a follow-up post on Sunday morning. That upload, which saw her getting down on all fours on the floor, revealed the garment's cleavage-baring neckline.  

Fans Fall In Love 

As always, Abby's enamored fans relished in the sultry offering and assured the model of all their love and adoration in the comments section. In the span of 14 hours, the photo garnered more than 50,600 likes in addition to nearly 890 messages.

"The day seemed gray until I looked at your photos," said one follower.

"Now I have no idea what I was supposed to do today. Totally distracted," chimed in another smitten fan.

"Did I go to sleep and miss another year? Is it Valentine's Day again?" quipped a third admirer, who also left a trail of hearts.

One devotee quoted Chris de Burgh's famous "Lady in Red."

"Is dancing with me, cheek to cheek, although I don’t think those were the cheeks he was referring too! Simply exquisite!" they wrote.

