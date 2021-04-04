Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is One Of The Least Effective Members Of Congress, Study Shows

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York may be popular on social media but she was one of the least effective members of the last United States Congress, according to a new study.

Conducted by the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking -- a joint project of Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia -- the study established that Ocasio-Cortez struggled to get legislation passed, per The New York Post.

In fact, not a single one of her bills received action in committees or even a floor vote, the study showed.