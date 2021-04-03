Donald Trump Rages Over 'Massive Fraud' In Easter Message

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump released a statement, which included a brief Easter message and evidence-free claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 race in an electoral landslide, but Trump still seems convinced that he should have been declared winner.

In his latest statement -- which was released through the Save America PAC -- the former commander-in-chief hit familiar notes, complaining about media coverage of the 2020 election and insisting that Americans realize Biden did not win legitimately.