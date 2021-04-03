Trending Stories
Donald Trump Rages Over 'Massive Fraud' In Easter Message

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump released a statement, which included a brief Easter message and evidence-free claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 race in an electoral landslide, but Trump still seems convinced that he should have been declared winner.

In his latest statement -- which was released through the Save America PAC -- the former commander-in-chief hit familiar notes, complaining about media coverage of the 2020 election and insisting that Americans realize Biden did not win legitimately. 

Trump Alleges 'Massive Fraud'

Per The Hill, Trump attacked the "Fake News Media" for describing his allegations of voter fraud as "baseless, unfounded, unwarranted, etc."

"Sadly, there was massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and many very angry people understand that," Trump said, claiming that new information regarding the 2020 race will be released soon.

"With each passing day, and unfortunately for the Radical Left CRAZIES, more and more facts are coming out," he added, concluding the statement with a cheerful Easter greeting.

"Other than that, Happy Easter!" he said.

New Information

It remains unclear what the former president meant by new information, but there is no evidence that Biden won thanks to widespread voter fraud. In fact, courts across the United States -- including the Supreme Court -- have rejected the Trump campaign's lawsuits due to a lack of evidence.

Nonetheless, Trump has not stopped making evidence-free allegations about the 2020 presidential election. He has done so numerous times since leaving the White House, insisting that the U.S. Congress should not have certified Biden's win.

Republicans Have Sought To Change Voting Laws

Despite there being no evidence of electoral irregularities in the 2020 elections, Republican politicians have sought to change voting laws in several states.

As The Hill noted, Georgia Republicans recently passed a voting reform bill that tightened restrictions on identification requirements and restricted access to polling places.

Republicans have said that the bill is meant to alleviate concerns over election security and fraud, but critics -- including Democratic politicians and voting rights activists -- have described it as an attempt to disenfranchise certain voting groups.

Biden Described The Law As 'An Atrocity'

Last week, Biden called the Georgia law an "atrocity" and described it as "Jim Crow in the 21st Century," per CNN

The president also told reporters that his Department of Justice is looking into the matter and urged the U.S. Congress to pass voting rights legislation that would counter the GOP.

Republicans hit back at Biden. 

In an interview, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said that it was "sick" of the president to "play the race card continuously in such a hypocritical way."

