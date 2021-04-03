Chuck Schumer Says Senate Will Move To Legalize Marijuana, Defy President Biden If Necessary

In an interview with Politico published on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer discussed legalizing marijuana on the federal level.

Democrats control the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate, but President Joe Biden has long opposed legalizing recreational drugs.

According to Schumer, the time has come to legalize the substance and Democrats in the Senate will move to do so, with or without Biden's support.

"I want to make my arguments to him, as many other advocates will. But at some point we're going to move forward, period," Schumer said.