Dasha Mart Wears Nothing Underneath Scandalous Ripped Dress

Dasha Mart sizzles in lacy purple lingerie.
Instagram | Dasha Mart
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Dasha Mart went sans underwear for a sizzling photoshoot that saw her flaunting her bombshell curves in an underground parking lot. The Russian beauty poured her incredible figure into a scandalous mini dress made for the braless look, posing for a trio of shots that spotlighted her perfect hourglass shape.

The Bang Energy model shared the snapshots on her Instagram page, initiating a frenzied response from her fans. More than 30,600 people clicked the "like" button on the post, while hundreds more flocked to the comments section to leave her 340-plus messages.

Dasha Flashes Her Curves

The Playboy hottie let it all hang out in a ripped number from PrettyLittleThing. While the dress certainly impressed with its daringly short length and revealing neckline, it was the numerous gashing along the sides and front that ultimately caught fans' eyes. 

The outfit offered little if any coverage on the flanks, teasing the absence of any undies. Flirty cutouts also traversed the chest and underboob areas, exposing Dasha's cleavage and flashing her toned abs.

The bodycon-fit dress clung tightly to her waist and emphasized her buxom curves. It accentuated her shapely hips and skimmed her thighs, showcasing her supple legs. 

Pin-Up Bombshell

Dasha showed off her modeling chops as she struck a sexy pin-up-inspired pose. She turned her side to the camera and stretched out one arm on the wall, caressing her thigh as she raised her knee. She arched her back and stuck out her pert posterior, all the while peering seductively into the camera with provocatively parted lips. 

The 31-year-old put on a busty display in the remaining two shots, which captured her from the front and showed her posing with both hands on her waist. Dasha got playful, letting her spaghetti straps slip off of her shoulders and shooting a beaming smile at the camera.  

She's A Ten

In her caption, the smokeshow asked fans to rate her outfit, expressing her love for the look with a black heart emoji. 

"Let’s rate my dress 1-10."

Followers jumped in on the action, giving her high marks all-around.  

"The dress is a 10. The model 15!" said one person, who further expressed their adoration with a fire and heart emoji. "She is beautiful!!!!" they added.

"11 totally magnificent young woman in a beautiful black dress of dreams," read a second message, trailed by a string of hearts.

"Beautiful dress on a slender handsome body grade ten plus," chimed in a third admirer.

"Dress 10. Body 10. Overall heat factor 10!" gushed a fourth devotee, who offered Dasha a bouquet of roses via emoji.

Rocking The Little Black Dress

Dasha has been slaying the little black dress look lately. Earlier this week, the Belarus-born beauty caused jaws to drop as she went braless underneath a sheer corset number complete with a frilly miniskirt and chic polka-dot print. She displayed the head-turning frock in a sultry slideshow that earned 28,900 likes on Instagram, which included a dazzling snap of her doing the splits out on the curb.  

In her most recent share on Saturday, the gorgeous blonde looking effortless in a plunging blazer-dress and Dior purse.  Once again, Dasha seemed to have ditched her bra, flaunting her eye-popping cleavage in a three-part series that racked up 8,200 likes in just two hours of posting.

