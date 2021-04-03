Dasha Mart went sans underwear for a sizzling photoshoot that saw her flaunting her bombshell curves in an underground parking lot. The Russian beauty poured her incredible figure into a scandalous mini dress made for the braless look, posing for a trio of shots that spotlighted her perfect hourglass shape.

The Bang Energy model shared the snapshots on her Instagram page, initiating a frenzied response from her fans. More than 30,600 people clicked the "like" button on the post, while hundreds more flocked to the comments section to leave her 340-plus messages.