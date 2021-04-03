Trending Stories
Ashley Alexiss Smolders In Hot Bikini & Leopard-Print Coverup

Ashley Alexiss walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Ashley Alexiss went into full bombshell mode for a sizzling bikini photo shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend. The plus-sized beauty is gearing up for this year's Sports Illustrated Swim Search and she's hellbent on proving she's got what it takes to be chosen.

The curvy model, who last year made it to the SI Swim Search finals, looked hotter than ever in a teeny black two-piece that largely failed to cover her ample assets. She flaunted her voluptuous figure in a sultry pose, and temperatures immediately started soaring.

Bikini Babe

The stunning blonde showed off her wild side in a vaporous leopard-print coverup that fell all the way to the floor. The sheer number was open in the front, tying above her waist with a coquettish bow draping down. The short-sleeve design expanded the amount of skin left on show, making for a seductive look that flaunted her generous curves and perfect tan.

Underneath, Ashley wore a plunging bikini top that bared her cleavage. Only the tiny strap bringing the cups was visible from under the coverup, leaving the top's design to the imagination. Her swimsuit also featured minuscule bottoms that appeared to tie on the side. 

Sexy & Elegant 

Ashley accessorized with chic oversized sunglasses, which sported ombre lenses that complimented her outfit. She added height to her petite 5-foot-3-inch figure with strappy black heels, which wrapped around her ankles a number of times. Her hair was also on point, as she rocked elegant curls that tumbled over her shoulder. 

The babe showed off her impressive thigh and calf definition as she posed with one leg in front of the other. She slightly raised her knee and lifted her heel from the ground with a graceful gesture. Her curvy pins were exposed by the swimsuit's incredible high cut. Likewise, her tummy was bared by a scooped waistline that fell far past her belly button.

 

Confidence To The Max

Known for her unstoppable confidence, Ashley captioned her post with a few inspirational words that struck a chord with her fans.

"I woke up this morning & chose confidence."

The Swim Search alumn added a few hashtags that were relevant to her post, including "siswimsearch2021" and "siswimsearch."

Her followers went wild over the sultry share and rewarded the pic with more than 46,200 likes overnight. In addition, Ashley's online admirers flocked to the comments section to leave her a whopping 670 messages, wherein they complimented her beauty and wished her luck.   

One person dubbed Ashley "Jungle Queen," while another admiringly branded her a "wildcat." 

"I straight up LOVE you always and forever," gushed a third Instagrammer.

"This is your year Ashley!" said a fourth user.

Curvaceous Beauty

Ashley has been using the "siswimsearch2021" hashtag a lot in her Instagram posts. Earlier this month, the model jumped on the #StrongLikeAWoman challenge, sharing a curve-flaunting upload with a long, inspiring messages that was also marked for SI Swim Search. 

"Never giving up no matter what because I believe in who & what I’m destined for & fighting to create something that will outlive me," she captioned the snap, which saw her posing in bed in a crop top and underwear.

The gorgeous Bostonian, who in 2019 made history as the first petite, plus-size model to walk in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week, displayed the same relentless spirit when she got passed over for the 2020 Swim Search.  

"Don’t worry, I’m not giving up until I’m an #SISwim rookie [wink emoji]," she wrote on Instagram.

"If I had an autobiography, it would be called 'try again,' because that’s how I’ve accomplished everything in my life."  

 

 

