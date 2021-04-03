Ashley Alexiss Smolders In Hot Bikini & Leopard-Print Coverup

Ashley Alexiss went into full bombshell mode for a sizzling bikini photo shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend. The plus-sized beauty is gearing up for this year's Sports Illustrated Swim Search and she's hellbent on proving she's got what it takes to be chosen.
The curvy model, who last year made it to the SI Swim Search finals, looked hotter than ever in a teeny black two-piece that largely failed to cover her ample assets. She flaunted her voluptuous figure in a sultry pose, and temperatures immediately started soaring.