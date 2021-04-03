Addison Rare 'Admits It' In Skimpy Banana Chomp

Addison Rae is hanging around braless in boyfriend jeans and chomping on bananas while saying she "admits" it. The 20-year-old TikTok superstar and new singer has been busy over on her Instagram, where 37.2 million followers have been getting banana content. Posting ahead of the weekend, the dancing sensation shared gorgeous outdoor shots amid plants, with a cheeky turn-a-round seeing Addison write: "I admit it." Addison, who is set to make her debut on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, made sure her followers kept up. Check it out below.