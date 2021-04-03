Addison Rare 'Admits It' In Skimpy Banana Chomp

Scroll for the photos. They come as Addison big-time expands her career, one seeing her release new "Obsessed" single, continue her Item beauty line, and now eye up reality TV via the Kardashians' hit E! show.

Addison's Friday photos opened with her turning around at just the right moment while cheekily holding her thumb to her mouth and posing in acid-wash jeans and a criss-cross-back, white, and halterneck top. All bouncy blonde hair and smiles, the star then frowned and went goofy as she drove fans to swipe.