Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Wanted On OnlyFans In Yellow Ribbed Bikini

Celebrity Kids

Kelly Ripa's Teen Daughter Stuns In Skimpy Beach Dress

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Burns PB & Jelly In Skimpy Shorts

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire CJ McCollum & Robert Covington For Package Centered On Tobias Harris In Proposed Blockbuster

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Bares Booty & 'Honey Legs' In Flirty Underwear Snap

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Delights With Tattoos In Skintight Tank

Addison Rare 'Admits It' In Skimpy Banana Chomp

Addison Rae eating a banana
AddisonRae/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Addison Rae is hanging around braless in boyfriend jeans and chomping on bananas while saying she "admits" it. The 20-year-old TikTok superstar and new singer has been busy over on her Instagram, where 37.2 million followers have been getting banana content. Posting ahead of the weekend, the dancing sensation shared gorgeous outdoor shots amid plants, with a cheeky turn-a-round seeing Addison write: "I admit it." Addison, who is set to make her debut on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, made sure her followers kept up. Check it out below.

It's All Bananas

Addison Rae in jeans
AddisonRae/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Addison big-time expands her career, one seeing her release new "Obsessed" single, continue her Item beauty line, and now eye up reality TV via the Kardashians' hit E! show.

Addison's Friday photos opened with her turning around at just the right moment while cheekily holding her thumb to her mouth and posing in acid-wash jeans and a criss-cross-back, white, and halterneck top. All bouncy blonde hair and smiles, the star then frowned and went goofy as she drove fans to swipe.

Scroll For The Photos!

All good looks amid large leaves, Rae then switched to an indoor shot, one showing her looking at her phone and pulling a grumpy face while chowing down on a banana. The set of four images, now sitting at over 3.2 million likes, came captioned: "I admit it."

The likes are now coming in from celebrities, not just fans. Justin Bieber's supermodel wife Hailey Baldwin sent the thumbs-up, with reality star Kylie Jenner's photographer Amber Asaly calling Rae a "cutie." See more photos after the shots - swipe for the banana.

Self-Love Matters

Addison is fresh from an appearance with media mogul Jimmy Kimmel, one that saw the social media sensation open up on self-love amid fame. "If you're looking for love with someone else, you have to find that first, or else you don't know what you're looking for," she said, adding:

“With social media nowadays, I think it's really important to love yourself for who you are because there are so many negative things that happen online. It's a work in progress for me, and every other creator that's dealing with it."

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Debut

Addison made major 2020 headlines for embarking on a close friendship with 41-year-old reality star and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian. Despite Kourtney being over twice Addison's age, the friendship stayed strong, with Rae now seeming to have snagged herself yet another career win. Next week will bring her in the now-ending series the Kardashians have starred on since 2007.

Addison said she just kind of "stuck around" and got "really close" to Kourtney. She met Kourtney through the star's son Mason.

Latest Headlines

Abby Dowse Bares Booty & 'Honey Legs' In Flirty Underwear Snap

April 3, 2021

Kylie Jenner Gives Off Golden Goddess Vibes In Sun-Kissed Bikini Snaps

April 3, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Pair Jerami Grant With Ja Morant In Memphis

April 3, 2021

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Tight Jeans With 100-Pound Weight Loss

April 3, 2021

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire CJ McCollum & Robert Covington For Package Centered On Tobias Harris In Proposed Blockbuster

April 3, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Burns PB & Jelly In Skimpy Shorts

April 3, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.