Jessica Simpson Stuns In Tight Jeans With 100-Pound Weight Loss

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Jessica takes over the Home Shopping Channel with her brand, one that was all over the snap as Jessica posed with mom Tina Simpson, with both ladies rocking trendy jeans. Jessica, who dropped 100 pounds in just six months after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae in 2019, was looking gorgeous, smiling for the camera and posing with one hand on her hip.

The look wasn't massively revealing, but with a print top and loose red kaftan worn open, fans did see the blonde's massive weight loss.