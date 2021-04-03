Trending Stories
Jessica Simpson Stuns In Tight Jeans With 100-Pound Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson close up
RaymondHall/Getty Images
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson, 100 pounds skinnier and 100% looking her best, is stunning in tight jeans while getting richer. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and best-selling author has been big-time plugging her Jessica Simpson Style brand - turning $1 billion in 2015 sales, JSS is now stronger than ever with a range that spans from fragrance to its brand new self-care collection. Jessica, who has been in the news of late for revealing her Amazon Original Stories essay and COVID diagnosis, was back to showing off her style ahead of the weekend. 

Firing Up Home Shopping Channel

Jessica Simpson in a robe
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Jessica takes over the Home Shopping Channel with her brand, one that was all over the snap as Jessica posed with mom Tina Simpson, with both ladies rocking trendy jeans. Jessica, who dropped 100 pounds in just six months after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae in 2019, was looking gorgeous, smiling for the camera and posing with one hand on her hip.

The look wasn't massively revealing, but with a print top and loose red kaftan worn open, fans did see the blonde's massive weight loss.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

Jessica, who had already updated in chic flare pants and a plunging hot pink top, took to her caption shouting out her brand and her mother, writing:

"Thank you so much for having us @HSN! My mom @TinaSimpsonOfficial and I always love talking about fashion and all the new @jessicasimpsonstyle designs and trends we created for you! We hope y’all love wearing all the pieces as much as we do. Show us how you style them and I’ll post my faves in Stories!"

See her weight-loss journey after the photo!

Dropping 100 Pounds

Jessica has maintained her weight loss, which came in just six months after she welcomed her second daughter. Quick to dish to Hollywood Life was trainer Harley Pasternak, who revealed:

"She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top." More photos below!

Treats Herself To Mac And Cheese

While Simpson has sparked concern that she's gotten too skinny, with a 40th birthday selfie bringing her slipping back into a 14-year-old pair of True Religion jeans, the mom of three has confirmed that her mindset is balanced. The star, who works out before her "kiddos" wake up, last year revealed she treats herself to mac and cheese, with Halloween also showing off Jessica's massive candy stash.

Jessica is elsewhere in the news for revealing her 2020-signed Amazon multimedia deal, one set to bring a TV series based on her twenties.

