NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Pair Jerami Grant With Ja Morant In Memphis

Detroit Pistons small forward Jerami Grant has been the subject of trade speculations in the past months. The 2021 trade deadline may have passed with Grant still on the Pistons' roster but with the team likely heading into an inevitable rebuild, some people are expecting him to be available on the trading block in the 2021 offseason.

With his current performance, Grant isn't only expected to receive strong interest from legitimate title contenders, but also from rebuilding teams that already want to speed up their timeline.