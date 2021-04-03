Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Wanted On OnlyFans In Yellow Ribbed Bikini

Celebrity Kids

Kelly Ripa's Teen Daughter Stuns In Skimpy Beach Dress

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Burns PB & Jelly In Skimpy Shorts

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire CJ McCollum & Robert Covington For Package Centered On Tobias Harris In Proposed Blockbuster

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Tight Jeans With 100-Pound Weight Loss

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Delights With Tattoos In Skintight Tank

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Pair Jerami Grant With Ja Morant In Memphis

Jerami Grant pointing to the bench after scoring
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Detroit Pistons small forward Jerami Grant has been the subject of trade speculations in the past months. The 2021 trade deadline may have passed with Grant still on the Pistons' roster but with the team likely heading into an inevitable rebuild, some people are expecting him to be available on the trading block in the 2021 offseason.

With his current performance, Grant isn't only expected to receive strong interest from legitimate title contenders, but also from rebuilding teams that already want to speed up their timeline.

Jerami Grant To Grizzlies

Jerami Grant dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

One of the teams that could pursue Grant on the trade market in the 2021 offseason is the Memphis Grizzlies. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Grizzlies to pair their main man, Ja Morant, with Grant in the 2021-22 NBA season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Grizzlies would be sending a package that includes Dillon Brooks, Justise Winslow, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Grant.

Grizzlies Form Lethal Trio With Ja Morant & Jaren Jackson Jr.

Trading Brooks, Winslow, and three future draft assets for a single player would undeniably be a tough decision for the Grizzlies, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a talented three-and-D wingman like Grant. His arrival in Memphis would allow the Grizzlies to perform one of the promising trios in the league with Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. next year.

"Grant is one of the true ‘3-and-D’ players in the league and would fit in on any team. A team like the Grizzlies, who could use more firepower on the wing that can complement Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. could certainly benefit from making such a move. This is a chance for Memphis to add that impact performer."

Jerami Grant On-Court Impact

Grant would undeniably be an intriguing acquisition for the Grizzlies. He may be six years older than Morant, but he has enough productive years left in his prime to see him develop into a full-fledged superstar. Grant would bring a significant improvement with the Grizzlies' performance on both ends of the floor.

Aside from being a prolific scorer, he would also give them a great rebounder, floor-spacer, and lockdown defender. This season, he's averaging 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Pistons Would Make The Trade

If the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Grizzlies, but also for the Pistons. By sending Grant to Memphis, they would be acquiring two intriguing replacements for him in the wing in Brooks and Winslow and three future draft assets.

"The return would not be cheap for two more years of Grant," Patuto wrote. "He signed a three-year deal with the Pistons in the offseason. Dillon Brooks would lead the way. He is a strong rotation player for the Grizzlies. Justise Winslow and some draft capital would round out the deal for the Pistons."

Latest Headlines

Addison Rare 'Admits It' In Skimpy Banana Chomp

April 3, 2021

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Tight Jeans With 100-Pound Weight Loss

April 3, 2021

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire CJ McCollum & Robert Covington For Package Centered On Tobias Harris In Proposed Blockbuster

April 3, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Burns PB & Jelly In Skimpy Shorts

April 3, 2021

Kylie Jenner Wanted On OnlyFans In Yellow Ribbed Bikini

April 2, 2021

Anthony Fauci Brushes Off Republican Attacks: 'I Have More Important Things To Do Than Worry About That'

April 2, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.