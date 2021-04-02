Kylie Jenner Wanted On OnlyFans In Yellow Ribbed Bikini

Trending Stories
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kylie Jenner is sparking OnlyFans requests by celebrating the weekend in a skimpy ribbed bikini. The 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul dropped her Friday Instagram update right on time today, posting for her 223 million followers in jaw-dropping figure shots, ones that came via multiple posts and showed off the E! star's unreal curves. Kylie, who has been busy promoting both her 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics and 2019-founded Kylie Skin brands, seemingly has earned herself a break. Fans aren't giving her one, though. 

It's Always Bikini Season

Kylie Jenner in jeans outdoors
KylieJenner/Instagram

Scroll for the photos, and expect one giant dose of yellow. Kylie, who has rocked high-profile brands from Draya Michele's Mint Swim to Louis Vuitton bikinis, was today opting out of tagging. The mom of one kicked off from a luxurious terrace and by floor-to-ceiling windows while in the tiniest of high-waisted yellow bikinis, one that came with a bit of a crop top finish.

All hips and good looks, the not-quite-billionaire posed with a mirror view, writing: "It's the weekend."

Keep Scrolling For The Photos!

Quick to follow were more hot shots as the youngest Kardashian went super close-up, highlighting her ripped abs and her cleavage, with a banana used as an emoji.

"The beautiful queen," a fan quickly replied, but others had more of an agenda, seemingly keen to see the star join adult subscription site OnlyFans. OnlyFans, which now boasts quite the celebrity presence, is frequented by the likes of rapper Cardi B, model Jordyn Woods, plus 23-year-old former Disney star Bella Thorne. See more photos after the shots.

See Her Close-Ups!

Kylie's photos, quickly going viral, did not take long to spark the usual comments - viewers seem convinced that the curvy star has gone under the knife, but plastic surgery is something Kylie continues to deny. Speaking to Paper, the star made her stance clear.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," she said. "I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do." See her workout below!

Mogul Status

Kylie made headlines in 2019 as Forbes named her the world's youngest self-made billionaire, largely thanks to her Lip Kit brand. In 2020, the star was stripped of her status, but she maintains that it's all self-made. In fact, Kylie claims her family cut her off aged 15.

"My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it's time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that," she explained. "What I'm trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited."

