Anthony Fauci Brushes Off Republican Attacks: 'I Have More Important Things To Do Than Worry About That'

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Joshua Roberts
News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with Fox News' Neil Cavuto on Friday, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci brushed off attacks from Republican lawmakers, according to Mediaite.

GOP politicians have long criticized Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases experts, for telling Americans to follow social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, several prominent Republican figures -- including Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Marco Rubio of Florida -- accused Fauci of misleading the American public and making pessimistic predictions. 

Fauci Describes GOP Attacks As 'Bizarre'

Cavuto noted that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former President Donald Trump's economic adviser Peter Navarro have also taken issue with Fauci's approach to the coronavirus pandemic, but Fauci described the criticism as "bizarre."

"You know, Neil, I’ve become, for some reason or other, a symbol to them of what they don’t like about anything that has to do with things that are contrary to them, anything outside of their own realm. It’s a little bit bizarre, I would say," he said.

Graham Said Fauci Should Visit The Border 

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks at a news conference.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

On Friday, Graham published a scathing Twitter thread, slamming President Joe Biden's immigration policies and urging Fauci to visit the United States-Mexico border.

The senator claimed that migrants are spreading coronavirus and accused Fauci of ignoring this issue. He said that Biden should be held responsible for allegedly easing immigration restrictions and claimed that it is imperative to improve border security if the administration wants to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to Graham, Biden's immigration policies are "the biggest super spreader event" in America.

Fauci Dismisses Graham's Criticism

Asked to comment on Graham's remarks, Fauci said that the is not "denying that it is not a difficult problem at the border," but noted that he has nothing to do with the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Fauci told Cavuto that he "can’t be bothered with getting distracted with these people that are doing these ad hominems again."

"You brought it up. It’s one of those things that, you know, if they want to do that, let them do it. I have more important things to do than worry about that."

Biden Has Urged Caution

Echoing Fauci, Biden has urged caution, arguing that everyone should wear a mask, keep distance in public spaces and avoid large gatherings. 

At a press conference on Friday, he stressed that the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet, but noted that life could potentially return to normal by July 4.

Still, the president pointed out that coronavirus cases are surging across the nation and explained that the virus is spreading more rapidly because new variants of it appear to be more contagious. 

