Anthony Fauci Brushes Off Republican Attacks: 'I Have More Important Things To Do Than Worry About That'

In an interview with Fox News' Neil Cavuto on Friday, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci brushed off attacks from Republican lawmakers, according to Mediaite.

GOP politicians have long criticized Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases experts, for telling Americans to follow social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, several prominent Republican figures -- including Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Marco Rubio of Florida -- accused Fauci of misleading the American public and making pessimistic predictions.