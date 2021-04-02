Lindsey Graham Claims Migrants Are Spreading Coronavirus, Tells Anthony Fauci To Visit Border

In a Twitter thread published on Friday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said that migrants are spreading the novel coronavirus.

Graham argued that the alleged influx of migrants is driving the surge in COVID-19 cases and described what is reportedly going on at the United States-Mexico border as a "super spreader event."

Graham also took aim at President Joe Biden's immigration policies and attacked National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, urging him to visit the southern border.