Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Delights With Tattoos In Skintight Tank

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Flaunts Massive Cupping Marks In Sunflower Undies

Celebrity Kids

Kelly Ripa's Teen Daughter Stuns In Skimpy Beach Dress

Celebrities

Jessie James Decker Shows Off 'Granny Panties' She Likes

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Flaunts Massive Cupping Marks In Skimpy Bra

Celebrities

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Girlfriend Announces Split In Bikini

Lindsey Graham Claims Migrants Are Spreading Coronavirus, Tells Anthony Fauci To Visit Border

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during a hearing.
Gettyimages | Pool
News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In a Twitter thread published on Friday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said that migrants are spreading the novel coronavirus.

Graham argued that the alleged influx of migrants is driving the surge in COVID-19 cases and described what is reportedly going on at the United States-Mexico border as a "super spreader event."

Graham also took aim at President Joe Biden's immigration policies and attacked National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, urging him to visit the southern border.

Graham Calls Out Fauci

"Paging Dr. Fauci: You need to go to the southern border and witness in person the biggest super spreader event in the nation – President [Biden's] immigration policies," Graham wrote in a tweet.

The South Carolina Republican alleged that migrants are spreading COVID-19 at border facilities because they are forced to stay "on top of each other" and then "dumped off in Texas" and elsewhere.

Thousands of migrants from Latin America, Graham claimed, are entering the U.S. with a 10 percent "COVID-positive rate."

Fauci Should Be 'Concerned,' Graham Says

"Dr. Fauci, does COVID-science justify President Biden’s handling of migrants from Central America?" Graham asked.

He added that Fauci should be concerned about the possibility of migrants spreading the virus and claimed that the pandemic will not end until the Biden administration realizes that strict immigration policies are necessary.

"If you are worried about the spread of COVID, you should be gravely concerned about what is happening at our southern border. There is no end in sight on this super-spreader event until these policies are changed."

Republicans Have Blamed Biden For Border Crisis 

According to PBS, nearly 100,000 immigrants -- many of them unaccompanied children -- were detained along the border in February.

Republican lawmakers have tried to take advantage of this situation, blaming the Biden administration for the increase in asylum seekers and urging the Democrat to reinstate some of former President Donald Trump's policies.

As the publication noted, this seems to suggest that Republicans will focus on immigration in 2022, when they will try to retake both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Biden, Fauci Have Warned Of Possible Virus Surge

President Joe Biden speaks as Dr. Anthony Fauci looks on.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

Both Biden and Fauci have warned that the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. will continue to rise if states lift restrictions and people gather in large groups.

At a press conference on Friday, Biden said that the fight against the pandemic is not over and called on all Americans to stay vigilant and follow social distancing recommendations.

According to the president, the nation could achieve a sense of normalcy by July 4.

Fauci, meanwhile, recently said that the American people should not "declare victory" over COVID-19 yet.

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell Slammed In Wake Of Capitol Attack For Downplaying Danger To Building

April 2, 2021

Fight Against COVID-19 Is Not Over, President Biden Warns 

April 2, 2021

Joe Biden Must Be Impeached And Prosecuted For Vaccine Passport Support, Democrat Says

April 2, 2021

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Fights Distracted Drivers With Leo Handstand

April 2, 2021

Hunter Biden Says Laptop Could 'Absolutely' Be His

April 2, 2021

Derek Chauvin Perpetuated 'Racist Myths' In Defense Of Kneeling On George Floyd, Commentator Says

April 2, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.