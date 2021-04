On Friday, President Joe Biden warned the American people that the fight against the novel coronavirus is far from over and called on everyone to stay vigilant.

As The Hill reported, while delivering remarks on the March jobs report, Biden argued that it is imperative people adhere to social distancing rules and remain cautious.

"Too many Americans are acting as if this fight is over. It is not," he told a group of reporters, noting that cases and deaths are surging across the nation.