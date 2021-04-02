Gymnast McKayla Maroney Fights Distracted Drivers With Leo Handstand

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is ensuring distracted drivers become history. The 25-year-old former athlete and vault queen today unveiled she's the new celebrity face of car insurance giant GEICO, with a video posted for her 1.3 million Instagram followers also including her astounding flexibility. Posting on Friday and including her famous skill-set and some humor, McKayla made sure it's do not disturb while you drive, with GEICO appearing to have hired itself one witty copywriter. Check out the video and photos below.