Pliev was taken to the emergency room, where the finger was reattached. Doctors said the tendon was 50 percent torn and that he may need another procedure. But that wasn't Pliev's biggest concern. Goodale was ruled the winner of the match by TKO. Pliev plans to appeal the result to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission because of illegal grabbing.

"It was a surreal moment," Haydak told ESPN, adding that CFFC will review footage of the match to try to determine what happened. "I said, 'Wait a second, where the f--- is his finger?' They were all like, 'I don't know.'

"It was crazy. He didn't even flinch. He was getting ready to do the [official] decision and I was like, 'Uh, guys, get him out of the cage and go put his finger back on.'"